Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in First Half of August Month Over Month

Manheim reports strong demand for used vehicles. While used vehicle prices are down versus July, they remain above year ago levels.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased from July in the first 15 days of August. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index fell to 206.5, showing a rise of only 1.2% from the full month of August 2024.

The seasonal adjustment was responsible for the decline in the index in the month, as it was higher than typically seen. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of August rose 0.6% compared to