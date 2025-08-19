Former Denver Collision Repair Shop Owner Faces Lawsuit Over $4.4 Million Shop Sale

A former Denver collision repair shop owner and restaurateur is being sued for allegedly inflating financial figures in the $4.4 million sale of his Englewood repair facility.

According to a report in the Denver Post, Alex Gurevich sold Front Range Auto Group and its real estate on July 21. Buyer Valente Fernandez filed suit on July 30, just nine days later, claiming Gurevich misrepresented the business’s financial performance.

The lawsuit alleges Gurevich inflated revenue figures to justify the sale price. While marketing materials claimed annual revenue of $1.7 million, Fernandez says the business actually generated $1.3 million in 2024.