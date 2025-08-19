CARSTAR Chicago Group Raises $10,200 at Cystic Fibrosis Golf Tournament

The CARSTAR Chicago Business Group contributed $10,200 to a charity golf tournament that raised more than $24,000 for cystic fibrosis research.

The 8th Annual Fairways for Airways tournament took place August 9 at Sanctuary Golf Course in New Lenox, Ill., drawing 80 golfers and community members.

CARSTAR, an auto collision repair chain, sponsored the event and operated a booth on the course to promote its services and distribute promotional items.

“The Fairways for Airways event is one we look forward to every year,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “It’s more than just a great day