Plymouth Rock Names New COO, Claims Chief

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corp. appointed Brooke Bass as chief operating officer (COO) and Dale Brooks as chief claims officer (CCO) for its Independent Agency Group, the Boston-based insurer announced August 12.

Bass will oversee claims and customer service operations. She previously served as senior vice president of auto physical damage claims for U.S. retail markets at Liberty Mutual. She has more than 20 years of operations leadership experience and holds an MBA from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from MIT.

“I’m honored to join Plymouth Rock