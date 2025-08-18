MSO Symposium Planned for November 3 in Las Vegas

The Automotive Service Association will host its 14th annual MSO Symposium on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, kicking off the week of the SEMA/AAPEX automotive industry convention.

The conference, that runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., brings together executives from multi-shop operators in the automotive collision repair industry for networking and strategy discussions. Attendance is restricted to multi-shop operators, large independent operators with annual sales of $3 million or more, insurance companies and select original equipment manufacturers.

“The MSO Symposium brings together the most forward-thinking minds in collision repair,” said Gary Bunce, senior vice president of sales at Gerber