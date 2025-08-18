Louisiana Auto Insurers File Rate Reductions as Accident Frequency Drops

Louisiana auto insurance companies have filed more than 20 rate reductions since January, with 14 cuts exceeding 1%, as reduced accident frequency drives down claims costs, state Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple announced August 14.

“As cost drivers in the market go down, losses go down with them, and businesses are incentivized to compete for customers through lower pricing,” Temple said. “While it will take time for this year’s legal reforms to take effect and begin making a difference, it is a positive sign that insurers saw fewer accidents in 2024 and early 2025.”

The largest decrease came from Hugo Insurance