Ford Announces $5B Investment in Electric Vehicle Production

Vehicle manufacturer plans midsize electric pickup starting at $30,000 for 2027 launch.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced a $5 billion investment to develop a new electric vehicle platform and transform manufacturing processes, with plans to produce a midsize electric pickup truck starting around $30,000.
The investment will create or secure nearly 4,000 jobs across Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky and BlueOval Battery Park Michigan facility. The company plans to launch the four-door electric pickup in 2027.
“We took a radical approach to a very hard challenge: Create affordable vehicles that delight customers in every way that matters –
