U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices in July Up Compared to Previous Month and Year

Auto body prices have been up on a month-over-month basis since February.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July show the auto body repair prices were up versus June and July 2024. The rate of growth of auto body repair prices, a measure of the amount spent on body repairs across the U.S., is above the rate of general inflation for the third time this year.

The year-over-year (YoY) increase of 5.7% in July was the first time the rate was above 5% since the 5.9% increase in September 2023. July’s result was above the 4.4% YoY increase