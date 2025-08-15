CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices in July Up Compared to Previous Month and Year

U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices in July Up Compared to Previous Month and Year

By Leave a Comment

Auto body prices have been up on a month-over-month basis since February.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July show the auto body repair prices were up versus June and July 2024. The rate of growth of auto body repair prices, a measure of the amount spent on body repairs across the U.S., is above the rate of general inflation for the third time this year.

The year-over-year (YoY) increase of 5.7% in July was the first time the rate was above 5% since the 5.9% increase in September 2023. July’s result was above the 4.4% YoY increase

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey