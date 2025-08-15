TechForce Foundation Awards Record $1 Million in Scholarships in June

Elects new board leadership, hires VP of Development.

The TechForce Foundation awarded $1 million in student scholarships in June, marking a significant increase from the organization’s $1 million annual distribution just a few years ago.

The nonprofit also announced new board leadership and welcomed a vice president of development as it seeks to expand its capacity to serve students pursuing technical careers.

“This transformation from $1 million annually to $1 million in a single month shows the incredible growth and momentum of TechForce’s ability to fundraise and positively impact the education and skilled careers of thousands of students with financial