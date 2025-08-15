CollisionWeek

Maryland Chevrolet Dealer to Pay $30,000 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit

Automobile dealership forced out employee with PTSD, federal agency charged.

Criswell Chevrolet, Inc. will pay $30,000 and provide other relief to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency announced.

EEOC SealAs CollisionWeek reported May 30, the EEOC charged that Criswell Chevrolet violated federal law by refusing to allow a worker with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to have a service dog with him at work, leaving him no choice but to leave his employment.

According to the EEOC, the alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After attempting to reach

