Auto Insurance Shopping Remains Elevated as Carriers Face Retention Challenges

Auto insurance shopping increased 18% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, with shopping activity peaking in March before sustaining through May, according to TransUnion’s latest Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Report.

The report found that 42% of auto insurance shoppers switched carriers in the past 18 months, with 25% of recent switchers having stayed with their previous insurers for more than six years. Generation X and Baby Boomer consumers represented the largest share of this traditionally loyal but increasingly mobile segment.

“It’s possible that we’ll see the growth in auto insurance shopping continue to decline as many consumers

