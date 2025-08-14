PPG Reaches 3,000 Installation Milestone for Automated Paint Mixing System

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has installed its 3,000th MoonWalk automated paint mixing system globally, reaching the milestone at a Wren’s Collision Group facility in Auburn, Ala.

PPG launched the MoonWalk system in 2019. The automated mixing technology is now used at collision centers in more than 60 countries.

“We are proud to be a part of this innovation in the automotive industry with the installation of the 3,000th PPG MoonWalk system at our newest body shop,” said James Wren, owner of Wren’s Collision Group. “With our new Auburn facility, we are looking forward to continuing to drive productivity,