NOAA Maintains Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its Atlantic hurricane season outlook August 7, maintaining predictions for above-normal activity through November as the season enters its historical peak period.

NOAA forecasters now expect 13-18 named storms for the entire season, with 5-9 potentially becoming hurricanes and 2-5 reaching major hurricane status. The ranges include four named tropical storms that have already formed since the season began June 1.

The agency places a 50% likelihood on above-normal activity, with a 35% chance of near-normal conditions and 15% probability of below-normal activity. A typical Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms,