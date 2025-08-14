National Auto Body Council Opens Board Nominations for 2025 Elections

The National Auto Body Council has opened nominations for seven board of directors positions, with submissions due September 5.

The election will take place November 5 during the 2025 SEMA Show week in Las Vegas, Nev. with a virtual option for members unable to attend in person.

Board members serve as volunteers representing collision repair industry companies and donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve its membership.

To be eligible for nomination, candidates must meet several criteria: