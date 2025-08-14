CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / National Auto Body Council Opens Board Nominations for 2025 Elections

National Auto Body Council Opens Board Nominations for 2025 Elections

By Leave a Comment

The National Auto Body Council has opened nominations for seven board of directors positions, with submissions due September 5.

The election will take place November 5 during the 2025 SEMA Show week in Las Vegas, Nev.  with a virtual option for members unable to attend in person.

Board members serve as volunteers representing collision repair industry companies and donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve its membership.

To be eligible for nomination, candidates must meet several criteria:

  • Must be an existing NABC member in good standing as of Sept. 5, 2025
  • Nominees whose membership is through
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey