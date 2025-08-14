Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser Raised More than $120,000

Funds raised will support collision schools and students.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, was among the biggest and best in the organization’s history.

Held July 22 at the Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon, Pa. the annual event enjoyed participation from 120 golfers and nearly 30 sponsors supporting the industry as they enjoyed a day on the green while also raising over $120,000. Those funds, in their entirety, will be directed to CREF’s mission of supporting collision repair programs, schools and students around the country and ensuring incoming collision professionals are