CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center in Dearborn, Michigan

CARSTAR announced the addition of a collision repair facility in Dearborn, Mich., operated by a Ford dealership owner with four decades of automotive industry experience to its franchise network.

CARSTAR Village Collision Center opened at 23601 Kean Street, marking the first CARSTAR location for Jim Seavitt, who has owned Village Ford since 1982.

“We were looking for an opportunity to grow our business to better serve the community at large,” Seavitt said. “We’re in the heart of Ford country, surrounded by a high concentration of manufacturers. Aligning with a nationally recognized brand like CARSTAR allows us to showcase our capabilities,