VIVE Collision Acquires Delaware EV Repair Shop, Enters 10th State

VIVE Collision has acquired Evolve: Electric Vehicle Specialists, marking the company’s entry into Delaware and expansion to 63 locations across 10 northeastern states.

The acquisition gives VIVE Collision its first Delaware location and adds specialized electric vehicle repair capabilities to its network. Evolve operates a 35,000-square-foot facility with 25 repair bays designed for electric vehicle service, including battery pack services, advanced diagnostics and structural repair.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2022, Evolve services electric vehicle brands including Tesla, Rivian and Polestar. The shop holds original equipment manufacturer certifications for EV repair work.

“Evolve represents the