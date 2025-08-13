RB Global Restructures Leadership, Names New Marketplace Heads

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA), the parent of IAA, announced a leadership restructuring effective September 1, creating specialized marketplace teams and centralizing enterprise functions as several executives prepare for retirement.

The company said the changes are designed to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency across its auction and marketplace platforms.

“Since becoming CEO, I’ve been laser-focused on setting the right foundation for our growth for another 50-plus years,” said Jim Kessler, chief executive officer. “With this go-forward structure, our teams are set up to focus on big-picture strategy and efficiency, while also strengthening how we can deliver on our commitments