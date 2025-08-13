INDASA USA Partners with Fusor for North American Adhesive Distribution

INDASA USA has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Fusor repair adhesives for the North American automotive aftermarket.

The partnership makes INDASA USA the exclusive channel partner for Fusor products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Fusor is a brand of Parker Lord and manufactures automotive adhesives and structural repair products.

The agreement expands INDASA USA’s product portfolio to include OEM-approved adhesives, seam sealers and plastic repair systems alongside its existing abrasives, masking solutions and dust extraction systems.

“Fusor is a name collision professionals trust, and we’re proud to bring their industry-leading adhesive technology under the INDASA