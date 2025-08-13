Boyd Group Reports Second Quarter Sales Up Year over Year

Collision repair chain surpasses 1,000 locations while margins improve despite declining same-store sales.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) reported sales of $780.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up 0.2% from $779.2 million in the same period last year. Same-store sales declined 2.1%, offset by $21.0 million in revenue from new location growth. The second quarter had the same number of selling days as last year. The company continued to add locations during the quarter and surpassed 1,000 locations early in the third quarter.

Gross profit increased 2.8% to $365.4 million, or 46.8% of sales, compared to