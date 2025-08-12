CollisionWeek

Two Charged in Michigan Chop Shop Operation

Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in operating a chop shop in Wayne, Mich. according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Mohamad El-Hadi, 41, of Canton, and Dani Mourad, 44, of Dearborn Heights, were arraigned in 29th District Court in Wayne last week.

El-Hadi, who owns Hadi’s Cash for Cars in Wayne, faces one count of operating a chop shop, a 10-year felony, and three counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, each a five-year felony. Mourad, an employee at the business, is charged with one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

