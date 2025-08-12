Crash Champions Holds Annual Summit for 1,000 Employees in San Diego

Crash Champions hosted more than 1,000 employees and industry partners at its annual Champions Summit August 6-8 at the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in San Diego, Calif.

The three-day event included keynote speakers, industry presentations, panel discussions and a vendor expo featuring more than 30 automotive and collision repair companies, including LKQ, 3M and ATE Enterprise. Sony-Honda Mobility displayed its AFEELA 1 concept vehicle at the expo.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who made the 2025 Champions Summit one of the best yet,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Summit is about