Collision Repair Education Foundation Student Scholarships and Tool Grants Benefit More Students Than Ever Before

Over $275,000 awarded to 163 future collision repair industry professionals.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its annual Student Scholarship program continued to expand this year. The nonprofit awarded over $275,000 in tuition assistance and tools to 163 future collision industry professionals through the industry’s support this year.

CREF’s ability to support a greater number of students in 2025 is directly correlated to the growing amount of industry engagement as more organizations recognize the value of investing in the future generation, but it also results from CREF’s ongoing efforts to engage schools, instructors and students, raising awareness of this

