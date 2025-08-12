Brian Gallamore Named New Manager for NABC First Responder Training Program

The National Auto Body Council has appointed Brian Gallamore as program manager for its First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, replacing George Avery, who is retiring after 13 years leading the initiative.

Gallamore, a career firefighter who most recently served as Special Operations Captain for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, will oversee the program that trains first responders on extracting accident victims from modern vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems.

The F.R.E.E. program, founded in 2012, conducts more than 40 events annually and trains approximately 1,500 first responders each year. Since its inception, it has provided education for