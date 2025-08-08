CollisionWeek

Study Shows Rising Demand for Autonomous Driving Features

A new study shows consumer demand for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems increased significantly in 2025, with nearly half of prospective car buyers wanting hands-off highway driving capabilities.

AutoPacific’s 2025 Future Vehicle Planner surveyed nearly 18,000 licensed drivers ages 18 and older who plan to buy new vehicles within three years. The study found 43% want hands-off semi-autonomous driving for highway use with driver attention required — a 20 percentage point increase from 2024.

The feature tied for most wanted with rear automatic emergency braking, which also drew 43% demand. The braking system alerts drivers and stops vehicles

