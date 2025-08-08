OSHA to Host Safe + Sound Week August 11-17 Focusing on Emergency Preparedness

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will partner with businesses nationwide for Safe + Sound Week from August 11-17, emphasizing emergency preparedness and workplace safety programs.

The annual event recognizes workplace safety successes and provides resources for keeping workers safe. More than 5,000 businesses participated last year to raise awareness about worker safety and health.

“This year, Safe + Sound Week will emphasize emergency preparedness and response, recognizing that emergencies can happen anywhere and at any time,” according to OSHA materials. “A workplace emergency is an unexpected event that poses risks to workers, customers, or the public, disrupts or shuts