Legislation Aimed at Supporting Rural Small Businesses Takes Step Towards Becoming Law

Before returning home for Congress’ August recess, the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee advanced legislation aimed at supporting small businesses in rural areas.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that S. 1703, also known as the Rural Small Business Resilience Act, would require the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience to take necessary actions to ensure that individuals located in rural areas where a disaster has been declared have full access to disaster assistance.

Such actions include providing targeted outreach and marketing materials to such individuals. The federal government has struggled to reach people