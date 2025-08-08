Fourth Quarter 2024 Collision Repair Average Weekly Wages Up 2.4% Compared to 2023

Employment and number of independent collision repair centers were down in the fourth quarter last year compared to 2023.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state shows that employment was down in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year but average weekly wages were up. The average weekly wages for the U.S. were up 2.4% in the fourth quarter and total quarterly wages were up 1.1%.

In December 2024, total collision repair employment stood at 254,194 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down 4,326 or 1.7% from 258,520 in December