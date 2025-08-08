CIECA to Launch Innovation Showcase at Annual Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will debut an Innovation Showcase at its 16th annual CONNEX conference Sept. 23-25 at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee.
The showcase will feature presentations on technology applications in the collision repair industry, with the conference theme “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.” Industry veteran Bill Garoutte will serve as emcee.
Five presenters will demonstrate technology implementations during the Innovation Showcase:
- Jason Scharton, global industry relations leader at 3M, will present “Revolutionizing the OEM Paint Finishing Process with Robotics.”
- Eric Newell, head of business development at Kinetic, will discuss
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.