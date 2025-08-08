CIECA to Launch Innovation Showcase at Annual Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will debut an Innovation Showcase at its 16th annual CONNEX conference Sept. 23-25 at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee.

The showcase will feature presentations on technology applications in the collision repair industry, with the conference theme “Insights to Innovation: The Future of Collision Industry Technology.” Industry veteran Bill Garoutte will serve as emcee.

Five presenters will demonstrate technology implementations during the Innovation Showcase: