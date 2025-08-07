Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up in July Compared to Last Year

While up year over year, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index is down slightly from June.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were lower in July compared to June but above July 2024. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 207.4, which is still an increase of 2.9% from a year ago, while lower than June levels by 0.5%. The seasonal adjustment muted the results for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values overall fell more than usual for the month. The non-adjusted price in July decreased 1.4% compared to June, which now makes