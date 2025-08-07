General Motors Insurance Now Available in Florida

General Motors Insurance announced online that it is now available in Florida. With the addition, the total number of states where its auto insurance product is available grows to 18.

In July, General Motors Insurance added three new states, including Arkansas, Colorado and Louisiana.

General Motors Insurance is currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Originally launched in November 2020 as OnStar Insurance in partnership with American Family, GM set an ambitious goal a year later of $6 billion in revenue from insurance by