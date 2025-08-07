CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Announces Addition of Rugby Collision Repair Facility to its Network

Fix Auto UK Announces Addition of Rugby Collision Repair Facility to its Network

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK has added a Rugby-based repair center to its network, marking the franchise’s 12th new appointment in 2025.

One of the two neighbouring venues that make up PJ Rhodes in Rugby that has now transitioned into Fix Auto Rugby following owner Terry Monaghan’s decision to join the network.

Terry Monaghan, who has operated vehicle repair centers in the Midlands for more than three decades, has brought his Rugby location into the Fix Auto UK group. The facility was previously part of Rhodes Accident Repair Group, which operates five centers across the region.

The Rugby site operates from two

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey