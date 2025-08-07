Colours Acquires Fox Valley Auto Paint Locations in Rockford and Aurora, Illinois

Colours Inc. announced the acquisition of Fox Valley Auto Paints’ locations in Rockford and Aurora, Ill.

“We’re excited to welcome the Fox Valley team and their loyal customers into the Colours family,” said Ali Mahalak, President & CEO of Colours, Inc. “Our goal is to make this a seamless transition while enhancing what’s already working well. Customers can expect the same great service—now backed by the added resources, support, and national partnerships that Colours is known for.”

The staff at both locations will remain in place to ensure continuity and a familiar experience for customers.

“We understand the importance of