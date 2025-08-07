CARFAX Reports Up to 45,000 Vehicles Flood-Damaged in Mid-Year Storms

CARFAX estimates up to 45,000 vehicles sustained flood damage from storms between April and July, with many expected to enter the used car market as hurricane season begins to ramp up.

Heavy rains and flash flooding affected thousands of cars in Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia during the period. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

The mid-year flood damage adds to an estimated 482,000 water-damaged vehicles already on U.S. roads at the start of 2025, according to CARFAX data.

“Flood-damaged cars don’t just stay in storm-hit areas; they