U.S. Length of Rental Down in Second Quarter

Overall Length of Rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in Q2 2025 was 15.1 days, a 0.9-day decline from Q2 2024, matching the decline seen in Q1 2025 according to the later report from Enterprise Holdings. LOR remains above pre-pandemic levels. Comparing Q2 2025 to Q2 2020, overall LOR is currently 2.9 days higher; in Q2 2020, LOR was 13.2 days; in Q2 2019, LOR was 12.0 days.

Alaska recorded the highest overall LOR at 21.0 days, a 0.3-day increase from Q2 2024. Rhode Island was next- highest at 18.5 days, also a 0.3-day increase. North Dakota had the lowest overall