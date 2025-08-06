CollisionWeek

Senate Committee Advances Nominee to Lead NHTSA

The Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee voted 16-12 last Wednesday to advance Jonathan Morrison, President Trump’s nominee to lead the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

NHTSA logoAccording to the Automotive Service Association (ASA), Morrison, who would oversee federal vehicle safety regulations and enforcement, told the committee during his confirmation hearing that comprehensive safety regulations for autonomous vehicles should be implemented nationally.

“The realization of the mobility and safety benefits from AVs depends entirely upon consumer trust, and that trust must be rooted in safety,” Morrison said in his opening remarks.

The nominee said he would work to improve communication

