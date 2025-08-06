Salvato Adds Insurance Carriers Before Auction Launch Tomorrow

Salvato Inc. has signed two additional insurance carriers to its platform ahead of its first auction scheduled for August 7.

The company operates a digital platform for total-loss vehicle management and auctions. The new carrier partnerships will increase the volume of salvage vehicles available through Salvato Auctions.

Salvato’s TLX platform handles vehicle assignment, intake, lien release, title transfer and online auctions. The company partners with Loss Express for lien releases and uses digital titles for transfers.

The company claims its approach reduces cycle time by two to six weeks per total loss claim and improves net salvage returns by more