Consumer Sentiment Up Slightly in July

Consumers remain downbeat compared to last year.

Consumer sentiment improved for the second time in six months, inching up less than 2% from last month, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment rose to 61.7 in the July survey, up 1.6% from 60.7 in June and 7.1% below last July’s 66.4.

Consumer sentiment also remains about 17% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump. Current conditions rose about 5% to its highest reading since February 2025, while the expectations index fell slightly.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of