Collision Repair and Automotive Service Students Elected National Student Officers at SkillsUSA

Fourteen career and technical education (CTE) students from across the nation, including those studying collision repair and automotive service, have been elected to serve as the 2025–26 SkillsUSA National Officer Team. Representing both high school and college/ postsecondary divisions, these leaders will advocate for over 444,000 SkillsUSA members nationwide. Throughout their term, they will help shape national initiatives, lead major conferences, deliver leadership training and serve as powerful voices for workforce development with policymakers, educators and industry leaders.

Tanner Ashlock, a Collision Repair Technology student at Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Henry/Carroll will serve as Treasurer of the college division. Christian

