PPG and Asian Paints Extend India Joint Ventures Through 2041

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) and Asian Paints Ltd. have agreed to extend their joint venture operations in India for 15 years, the companies announced August 3. The renewed agreement will run from 2026 through 2041.

The partnership operates through two separate joint ventures formed in 1997 and 2012. PPG Asian Paints Private Ltd., formed in 1997, serves automotive, refinish, marine and consumer packaging markets, while Asian Paints PPG Private Ltd., formed in 2012, handles protective and powder coatings.

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of our joint venture with Asian Paints, which is a testament to the past success