CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / July Auto Sales Beat Expectations Despite EV Market Stagnation

July Auto Sales Beat Expectations Despite EV Market Stagnation

By Leave a Comment

Light vehicle sales were up versus both the previous month and year.

U.S. auto sales exceeded forecasts in July, with the seasonally adjusted annual rate reaching 16.4 million units, up 3.7% from the same month last year, according to data released by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

The July figure represents a 7.1% increase from June’s seasonally adjusted annual rate. However, the year-over-year comparison may have been inflated because July 2024 sales included purchases that should have occurred in June 2024 but were delayed by a software outage that affected dealerships nationwide.

New vehicle sales are a key factor in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey