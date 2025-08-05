Fenix Parts Acquires Grade A Auto Parts

Fenix Parts has acquired Grade A Auto Parts, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company with operations across five Midwest states, the companies announced Tuesday.

The acquisition expands Fenix’s geographic reach into Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana. Grade A also maintains sales representatives nationwide.

As part of the deal, Grade A CEO Sean Garber will join Fenix’s board of directors. Garber acquired Grade A in 2005 and has 40 years of experience across multiple industries.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to the exceptional team at Grade A Auto Parts,” said Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts. “Working with Grade