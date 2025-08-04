CollisionWeek

Spaces Filling Fast for AASP/NJ September 18 Golf Tournament

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) reports that spaces are filling fast for its 18th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on September 16 at Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan. The association is urging the industry to reserve their spot to participate soon.

Registration information is available online.

The tournament honors the late Lou Scoras, a former association member and collision repair shop owner. Proceeds will support a collision industry scholarship fund.

“This is a great opportunity to step away from the shop, reconnect with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a well-deserved break,” said AASP/NJ

