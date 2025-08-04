CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Genstar Reported Exploring Potential $5 Billion Sale of OEConnection

Genstar Reported Exploring Potential $5 Billion Sale of OEConnection

By Leave a Comment

According to a report by Reuters today, private equity firm Genstar Capital is considering the sale of OEConnection that could value the provider of ecommerce tools for collision repair parts and OEM certified repair network management at up to $5 billion.

OEConnection logoAccording to Reuters report, Genstar has engaged investment bankers to advise on a potential sale process that could launch later this year.

OEConnection was formed in December 2000 through a partnership that included GM, Ford, Daimler Chrysler, and technology partner Bell & Howell. The firm originally developed an online parts procurement system facilitating the sale and distribution of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey