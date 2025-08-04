Genstar Reported Exploring Potential $5 Billion Sale of OEConnection

According to a report by Reuters today, private equity firm Genstar Capital is considering the sale of OEConnection that could value the provider of ecommerce tools for collision repair parts and OEM certified repair network management at up to $5 billion.

According to Reuters report, Genstar has engaged investment bankers to advise on a potential sale process that could launch later this year.

OEConnection was formed in December 2000 through a partnership that included GM, Ford, Daimler Chrysler, and technology partner Bell & Howell. The firm originally developed an online parts procurement system facilitating the sale and distribution of