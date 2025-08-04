GEICO Reports $11.1 Billion Premiums Written in Second Quarter

Premiums written up 5.2% in Q2, 5.9% for first half. Loss ratio improves despite increased claim severity.

Berkshire Hathaway reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on Saturday, August 2, providing details on its GEICO subsidiary—the third-largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S.

GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings reached $1.821 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up $35 million, or 2.0%, from $1.786 billion in the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, pre-tax underwriting earnings totaled $3.994 billion, up $280 million, or 7.5%, from $3.714 billion in the first half of 2024.

The improvement came