ADAS Depot Partners with TRAK on Calibration Software Platform

ADAS Depot announced it has partnered with TRAK, developed by ADAS Safe, to launch a software platform designed to streamline calibration processes for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles.

The platform centralizes ADAS workflow management, including calibration identification, scheduling, quoting, work orders, manufacturer documentation and invoicing. TRAK’s Calibration Mapper feature identifies required calibrations from repair estimates.

“Running a calibration company, we tried every product out there,” said Philip Brossy, CEO at ADAS Safe. “None of them solved the actual problems we had. So we built our own.”

Brossy said his company operates multiple calibration trucks and service centers and