SEMA Show to Offer Free Training Sessions in Eight Education Tracks

The 2025 SEMA Show will feature a redesigned education program with free training sessions for automotive industry professionals when the trade show runs November 4-7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The SEMA Education Program will be held in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center offering sessions across eight specialized tracks.

“We invite all attendees and exhibitors to advance their professional and business growth during the Show,” said Gary Vigil, SEMA senior manager of professional development. “The SEMA Show has always provided learning and self-advancement opportunities through education, and this year we are offering free sessions within eight education