Ford Releases Summer 2025 On Target Magazine

Ford Motor Co. has released the summer 2025 edition of its On Target magazine, providing collision repair shops with technical information on vehicle repairs and industry updates.

The quarterly publication includes details on the renovated Ford Paint and Body Technology Center in Inkster, Mich., repair guidelines for the 2025 Ford Expedition, corrosion protection processes and plastic repair procedures for the 2025 Escape.

Paint and Body Technology Center Renovation

Ford’s Paint and Body Technology Center underwent renovation in late 2024 with assistance from Sherwin-Williams, a supplier that has worked with the facility since 2012.

“The main goal of the PBTC