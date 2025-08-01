Collision Claims and Losses Continued Down Trend in First Quarter Compared to Last Year

Quarterly collision claims counts have been down versus the previous year for two years.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the decline in collision claims continued as claims on a quarterly basis were down for the eighth consecutive quarter compared to the previous year. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year for the seventh month in a row.

Collision coverage claims for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.37 million, down over 218,000 or 13.8% from the first quarter of 2024.